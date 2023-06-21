Gov. Kathy Hochul just announced that applications are now open for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the 2023–2024 academic year (https://webapps.hesc.ny.gov/questionnaire/page.hesc?questionnaireId=58&versionNumber=4). The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a CUNY or SUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The scholarship is administered by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation.

Students from households with federal adjusted gross incomes of up to $125,000 are eligible for an Excelsior Scholarship award. Students must also:

Plan to attend a two- or four-year college CUNY or SUNY.

Complete 30 credits per year toward their program of study (including summer and winter terms).

Be on track to graduate with an associate degree in two years or a bachelor’s degree in four years.

“The Excelsior Scholarship is one of the most promising programs in New York State, providing access to an affordable college education for thousands of middle- and lower-income New Yorkers,” said Hochul. “At a time when economic disparities are widening, it is more important than ever that every student has access to the resources they need to succeed. I encourage all who are interested to apply to this critical program that will help countless New Yorkers climb the ladder of success.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “New York State’s Tuition Assistance Program, Excelsior Scholarship, and other financial aid play a vital role in keeping college affordable and making SUNY such an extraordinarily value proposition. It is this ongoing commitment from our governor and our legislators that ensures that 53% of full-time in-state students attend tuition-free. Last year alone, over 20,000 students benefited from the Excelsior Scholarship, and we encourage New Yorkers with dreams of completing a higher education to apply and find out if they are eligible.”

