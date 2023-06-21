Here comes the 52nd International African Arts Festival (IAAFestival), the nation’s oldest continuously running and most respected Pan African celebration of music, dance, and culture. World music lovers will enjoy the sounds of Africa and the African Diaspora with artists representing Ghana, Jamaica, Haiti, Puerto Rico, the United States, and other countries. The IAAFestival, founded in 1971, will take place at Commodore Barry Park in downtown Brooklyn from Saturday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 4, 2023 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), rain or shine.

Artists include Grammy-nominated reggae band Raging Fyah (Jamaica); trombonist of Sun Ra-fame Craig Harris (United States); R&B singer Leon (United States); salsa singer Cita Rodriguez (Puerto Rico); Afro-fusion ensemble Wazumbians (Ghana); world music singer Sherlee Skai (Haiti); a tribute to Pharoah Sanders featuring Azar Lawrence and Tomoki Sanders; Dinizulu African Dancers, Drummers, & Singers (Ghana/United States), and more.

The suggested donation is $10 per day only. For general information, contact info@IAAFestival.org, call 718-638-6700, or visit IAAFESTIVAL.org. Media inquiries should be directed to pr@akilaworksongs.com or 718-756-8501 (office).

