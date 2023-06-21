The Apollo’s Master Artist in Residence will launch “The Intersection, the Apollo’s Festival of Arts & Ideas.” The three-day event will be held from Friday, October 6–Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Apollo’s Historic Theater.

Curated by critically acclaimed thinker and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, “The Intersection” will bring together Black artists, creators, and cultural movers who are shifting the landscape in music, theater, film, television, food, and more to explore the range of Black creativity that is shaping the world. Participants will include Ted Bunch, Bisa Butler, Jordan E. Cooper, Stefon Harris, Michael R. Jackson, Diallo Riddle, Dominique Morisseau, Stephen Satterfield, Salamishah Tillet, and Liesl Tommy.

“The Apollo sits at the intersection of many things, so it was only natural that ‘The Intersection’ would be a reflection of that,” said Kamilah Forbes, Apollo executive producer. “The festival will invite artists, thinkers, and creatives from across our diaspora to exchange ideas and examine this unprecedented time in history, where Black people are leading in culture and art across the globe in ways that we have never seen before.”

Early-access festival passes are available for purchase at https://www.apollotheater.org/event/at-the-intersection-festival.

