When does a person hit rock bottom in their life? What makes them say enough is enough? When does some level of humility kick in and they say I am sorry?



Like you, I have been reading about and watching the political storm surrounding Donald Trump, our country’s former president.



Just last week, Trump had 37 charges filed against him for the alleged mishandling of classified documents. He obviously thought he could simply take the documents home with him.

These documents were of a sensitive nature. A stronger term might be “top secret.” Maybe

because of who he is, he thought there would not be a problem.



It is my opinion that Trump has always thought of himself as several cuts above the rest of us. In his mindset, he is the king and America is his castle.



People who are self-absorbed and selfish usually come to a screeching halt, one that is heard around the world. Such is the crashing now that is happening to Donald Trump. It is occurring right in front of our eyes. This is my opinion.



Jack Smith, the special prosecutor, was methodical in gathering the evidence and presenting the facts. Some criticized Smith for not being more aggressive. It is my thinking that he just let the facts speak for themselves.



Of course, Trump was indicted recently in New York and now in Florida. He seems to be unmoved and unfazed by this latest indictment. After his arraignment in Florida, he traveled to Bedminster, N.J., for a fundraiser. Reports say that he has raised more than $7 million since his federal indictment. You can’t downplay the fact that there are still people who believe in Donald Trump.



All of us have our opinions about his guilt or innocence. For example, members of both houses of Congress have different views. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy believes Trump is innocent and the victim of a political witch hunt. Congressman Steve Scalise of

Louisiana also believes Trump has been targeted because of politics.



On the other hand, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has remained silent.

Republican Senator John Thune said, “There are very serious allegations in the indictment and the Justice Department is handling this fairly and as they would for any other elected official.”



We will wait and see if other elected officials offer their opinions on what is transpiring with Trump.



I do wonder about those who support him so vigorously. A few questions surface at the inquiry desk.



First, when classified documents are found at someone’s house, isn’t that illegal? Maybe not in the eyes of his supporters. Second, what are constituents saying about their elected officials who support him?



Are elected officials fearful of not being re-elected, so they conform to the party line? You know it is troublesome when you hold your own integrity hostage. Knowing what is right and acting upon what is right are two different things.



In the meantime, Trump still holds a double-digit lead in the Republican polls. Betting money has him garnering the nomination as the Republican candidate. However, I believe the GOP is anxious and worried.



They know that another indictment is coming soon from the state of Georgia. The question is not whether it is coming; it is simply when it is coming. That would make me nervous. Wouldn’t you be, too? That will mean there will be three indictments against the former president of the United States of America. Regardless of your political persuasion, that is sad.



Here is a scenario for you: He will be campaigning for president and be in court campaigning to stay out of prison at the same time. Get ready, because that just might happen.

Like this: Like Loading...