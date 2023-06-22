On Saturday at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, Edgar Berlanga (20–0 16 KOs), will face Jason Quigley (20–2 14 KOs). Berlanga is 4–0 at MSG.

“I’m excited to be back in my hometown and to perform at the mecca of boxing once again,” said the Brooklyn native. “I want this night to be historic for my fans and for all the people of Puerto Rico and to witness greatness.

“I feel like I’m reborn again in the sport, signing with Matchroom,” noted the super middleweight, who was previously promoted by Top Rank, “and getting back to where it all started with my old coach Marc Farrait. I promise it’ll be something big on June 24.”

In the co-main event, former kickboxer and Staten Island product Reshat Mati (13–0 7 KOs) will face his toughest opponent to date when he steps into the ring against Adam Kownacki (20–3 15 KOs). The welterweight has earned the nickname The Albanian Bear for his rugged style.

In other matches, undefeated Australian Tim Tszyu disposed of Carlos Ocampo with a first-round knockout on Saturday to retain his interim WBO 154-pound championship in Queensland, Australia. Tszyu (23–0, 17 KOs) knocked down Ocampo with a right hand not even halfway through the first round and finished Ocampo (34–3, 22 KOs) with a left hook.

Tszyu, who is the son of former undisputed world champion Kostya Tszyu, called out the undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo, who withdrew from their scheduled fight in January with a broken left hand.

“I think that was a statement,” Tszyu said. “There’s no battle with America. That’s the land I want to conquer. That’s where the big one is coming next. I want Charlo on my resume. So, get it in here, and let’s dance in October,” he demanded.

“I’ve overcome a lot of adversity, so it was about pushing through. I didn’t think it would be this quick. I feel like a pit bull and there’s no stopping me. The big one is Charlo so get your tickets. We’re coming back with four belts.”

Finally, unified WBC, WBA, and IBF Welterweight Champion Errol Spence and WBO Welterweight Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford faced off at their New York City press conference in Times Square ahead of their July 29 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“This is the biggest fight in boxing,” Spence said. “I’ve done everything that I said I was gonna do. The last thing left to do is beat Terence Crawford. He’s a great fighter, but I’m gonna break him and show everyone why I’m the best fighter in boxing, period.”

Crawford predicted a different outcome. “This is a fight that’s been marinating,” he said. “July 29 I can assure you, you’re gonna walk away and say, ‘Terence Crawford is special.’ You’re gonna mark me down as one of the greatest of all time.”

