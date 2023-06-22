Bridging Grenadian and American culture through fashion is a unique way to launch a physical boutique. Fe Noel Little Caribbean has done just that, and had its grand opening on Thursday, June 15, at 1133 Nostrand Avenue in Little Caribbean, Brooklyn. The boutique’s debut displayed its latest in-shop-only exclusive dresses, shirts, swimsuits, and more.

Fe Noel Little Caribbean will feature collaborative Caribbean designers. Eager to create a legacy where her customers are in bliss after shopping, Noel also anticipates more locations soon.

The grand opening event began at noon and continued until nighttime. The opening was a celebration of Caribbean culture and the Caribbean pride movement, complete with a DJ and an open bar in the store’s backyard. Friends, supporters, and family of owner Felisha “Fe” Noel were amongst the 200+ attendees throughout the day.

Noel intends for Fe Noel Little Caribbean to be a hub in fashion where creativity blossoms. “I want to help people dream in color and bring their ideas to life,” she said. She already knows how to build a business and looks forward to passing her knowledge on to those pursuing fashion—she had pop-up shops and clothing available online under “Fe Noel” for 10 years. Growing up in Little Caribbean (still known to many as Flatbush), she always anticipated the launch of her brick-and-mortar boutique. “This physical space is going to be such a big deal for me and the neighborhood,” said Noel.

Noel believes Little Caribbean is the perfect home and name for her boutique. Being American-born yet inspired by her Grenadian heritage gives her the benefit and opportunity to bridge the gap between creatives in Grenada and the United States.

With this newly paved path, Noel understands her position of making entrepreneurship less challenging for those who might follow her. “I want to make it easier and even inspire [those in Grenada] to try,” she said. She aims to erase doubts that people from the Caribbean have about chasing their dreams. “I want to create opportunities for people who are creating something in the Caribbean to be able to sell it globally.”

With no other boutique or clothing stores nearby, Fe Noel Little Caribbean adds to its block as another Caribbean-owned establishment.

“I AM CARIBBEING” founder Shelley V. Worrell is a huge influence on Noel, especially with Worrell’s company having helped lead to the official neighborhood name change.

Celebratory energy was strong during the grand opening as guests embraced Noel and purchased items. One guest who was very excited and proud of Noel was Renae Bluitt, the creator and executive producer of the podcast “She Did That,” which advocates for Black women entrepreneurs. “The evolution of the Fe Noel brand has been incredible to witness,” said Bluitt. She credits Noel’s drive and efforts as part of enhancing Caribbean heritage, something that resonates with her as a Trinidadian American. “I love how intentional she is about representing Caribbean culture,” she said. Bluitt said she immediately felt the love, support, and pride from the community as soon as she “stepped on the block.”

Bluitt was happy that Noel chose Brooklyn for her boutique’s home instead of a neighborhood like Soho. “For her to open this gorgeous space in her community of Little Caribbean—it’s just that much sweeter,” said Bluitt. She applauded Noel for showing young Black girls that anything is possible when they follow their dreams and pursue excellence. “I look forward to [Fe Noel] being a success for many years to come,” said Bluitt.

During the grand opening, Noel expressed feelings of amazement and having a full-circle moment from childhood to ownership in Little Caribbean. “This is where the experience needs to be—this is where I want the gatherings and shopping experiences to be,” said Noel.

For more information, visit https://fenoel.com/pages/littlecaribbean or @fenoel on Instagram.

