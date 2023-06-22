Indirectly, the Knicks could have a lasting impact on tonight’s NBA Draft taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The team’s chief decision makers woke yesterday to begin their ongoing strategy sessions devoid of a pick in this year’s draft. If the Knicks do not execute a trade, it will be the first time since 2016 the franchise did not make a selection.



However, as a result of several conditions in dealing Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in 2019, which included the Mavericks placing terms on their 2023 first round draft pick, and acquiring Josh Hart this past February in exchange for three players and their own 2023 first round pick, the Knicks’ calculus seemingly centered on prospects beyond the current group.



Or did it?



They certainly didn’t expect the Mavericks to finish six games below .500 (38–44) and in 11th place in the Western Conference, out of a playoff and Play-In Tournament spot, and increasing their odds in the Draft Lottery to gain one of the top 10 picks. If the Mavericks, which as of the publishing of this article will be drafting at No.10, had fallen out of the top 10, the pick would have been transferred to the Knicks. But the Mavericks placed protections on the pick back in 2019 considering the possible scenario that four years later has manifested.



The Knicks will still indirectly impact this evening’s draft. The Mavericks’ pick and the first rounder New York shipped to the Trailblazers could in the course of time substantially alter those teams’ fortunes and lift them into the upper echelon of league. The Trailblazers will be selecting No. 23. Nikola Jokic (No. 41, 2014), who led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title earlier this month, and Jimmy Butler (No. 30, 2011), who willed the Miami Heat to this year’s Finals, were taken well after No. 23.



In past drafts, Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics, 1998), Brook Lopez ( Brooklyn Nets, 2008), and Paul George (Indiana Pacers, 2010) were all 10th overall picks.



The Knicks can hopefully look ahead as they have six of their own first round picks between 2024 and 2027. They will also be active, perhaps using those picks, the $12.2 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the $4.5 million biannual exception and other assets this summer to upgrade a roster that needs markedly better perimeter shooters and an athletic wing that is a plus defender and efficient scorer.

