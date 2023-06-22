The celestial body of Pluto retrogrades in Capricorn, Saturn retrogrades in Pisces, and at the end of the month, Neptune retrogrades in Pisces. Earthy Capricorn and watery Pisces are a great fit; they nurture each other. The only thing is that Pisces may overdo it, and Capricorn can be too practical, strictly stuck in their way. That is Saturn’s way of protection. With the right amount of applied pressure, balance, and setting boundaries you learn to surrender to manifest what you need and more. Believe in what you do and have some faith as sight is not always by humanity’s side, that’s why the element air is invisible. “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase,” Martin Luther King



Capricorn: Cappy June was a personal, professional, soulful, mentally growth spurt. Pluto has taken you back to the root of your foundation since 2008 and will continue until September 1, 2024. The knowledge you gained means it is time to build and apply the data to a book, course, program, speaking engagement, etc. to share with humanity. Every step we take into the unknown to find out the history and origins of life is to better inner-stand ourselves and the structure of the spiritual and physical realms, and the operation of the soul. From 6 a.m. on June 23 until 6 p.m. on June 25, change is essential for growth and preparation follows suit.

Aquarius: The universe is smiling down on you, and you are smiling from ear to ear. This is a cycle week to reap the benefits of your labor, time, and thoughts you invested into your plans and projects, and simply take time to rest. Traveling, running errands, attending meetups, and replying back to folks is in your forecast. Whatever it is, your time is valuable enough to not allow people to suck up your energy. At 6:57 p.m. on June 26 until 4:55 a.m. on June 28, reflect on where you began and the position you are in now. It always triggers good, bad, and indifferent feelings associated with new ideas to develop to further your growth.

Pisces: Your true identity is showing up, especially when you look in the mirror. Do you notice certain details about your facial features within the structure of your bones? Does your skin have a different look, glow, or aura that has you staring at yourself? No need to ask questions—work on areas you see that need change. From 5 p.m. on June 28 until 10:59 am on June 30th, looking at something is simple yet putting in the work shows your effort to maintain.

Aries: When you apply pressure with pressure, you avoid jams and detours for the mission to be complete so that you can enter the next phase. Although June tests your patience, strength, and willpower, that you stand your ground against all odds signifies the heart of the soul. Stand for what you believe in your soul to allow the heart to guide you to where you need to be. Recompenses are overdue for the work, time, sweat, and long nights and days invested. On June 22, something else is cooking in the oven, and in the days leading up to June 30, are you ready for what’s in store? Are you in a position within the structure of your foundation?

Taurus: Life gets better, sweeter, and fresher at the same time as the universal aspects of life direct you to the next occasion. A slight change in your plan shows you a side you didn’t see coming before entering a room, place, or space for information. When change knocks at your door, it shows up in mysterious ways through your environment to forge a new path or do things in a different way. Trust what you receive straight from the divine source at 6 a.m. on June 23 until 6 p.m. on June 25, and remember solitude is nature with itself.

Gemini: Planning for the future means discarding a part of yourself and things attached to that energy. Metaphorically, this energy has been building up since last October; it’s time for new scenery. Creating a new foundation means a new lifestyle within your personal and professional development. What do you truly have a passion for that’s constantly on your mind as you only envision the outcome, wishing you could’ve, should’ve, and would’ve instead of working toward the vision making it a reality? From 6:47 p.m. on June 26 until 4:55 a.m. on June 28, pursue the vision or continue the current route you are on.

Cancer: June brings about change within your appearance, health, home, community, higher learning, pregnancy, or birth of new ideas—and, importantly, setting boundaries. What improvements are you willing to invest to receive a different outcome within the July 31 cycle when the sun enters your sign? Besides romance and finances, what about the commitment you made to self? Get to know your environment and also the resources available to you through your community, family, and friends to set the tone for a new direction in your life. From 5 p.m. on June 28 until 10:59 a.m. on June 30th, life stops for no one including the dead—it’s always in constant motion.

Leo: You can feel the change heating up now, pulling on your coattail to ride this wave. This energy of change has been in effect since the last week of February. What will your choice be? It’s time to decide. Go within for the answers you seek. Someone dear to your heart will inspire you to act upon your dreams or simply follow your heart. You see the written signs and messages, and now you are hearing messages from folks. When your mind and heart are matching up to the frequency, pursue before the door closes. On June 22 the days leading up to June 30, you are in for an epiphany session.

Virgo: “What’s mine is yours” is the old way, and maybe, just maybe, we are reverting to that stage in a different way. We do it with nature by growing food, yet it takes two to produce and share the quality of what nature has to offer. What is your humanitarian effort and foundation you are standing on and beginning? It takes a village to raise one child and a whole city, township, state, and region to awaken more.From 6 a.m. on June 23 until 6 p.m. on June 25, it’s about the humanitarian network.

Libra: This week be still, as the news you need to hear will present itself to you. Simply do you and go about your day not seeking what is right under your nose. Look at the picture and the details in it. Some messages you can hear clairaudience due to the vibration and the news forthcoming putting you on notice. Practice a fermer la bouche within your daily aspects like in meditation or quiet time. From 6:57 p.m. on June 26 until 4:55 a.m; on June 28, take a refresher course or travel to a place you have never been.

Scorpio: It’s all about Benjamins manifesting through paper, digitally, and old money due to an investment you made. You were on one heck of a program of giving, receiving, taking, and graced by people who appreciate you. June is a preview month of what’s to come this year. Next month it’s time to add sweat, value, growth, and development within the game. From 5 p.m. on June 28 until 10:59 a.m., June 30th, roll up yourselves, fasten your seatbelt, and mentally prepare for physical work.

Sagittarius: Did you catch the universal signals sent your way? It was a hop, skip, then jump to your destination. The only thing is the parachute didn’t come out right away. It only works when you are approaching the main adventure to slow you down just a bit to catch the context clues you see, hear, or have heard of before the adventure comes about. What a mystical quest you are on, and remember, it’s so magical it’s top secret. On June 22 and the days leading up to June 30, you see, hear of, and visit the place and people you need.

