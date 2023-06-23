NAACP New York State Conference President Hazel N. Dukes is being awarded the NAACP Spingarn Medal in recognition of her years of transformative advocacy and brave leadership. The medal will be presented at the Spingarn Freedom Fund Awards Dinner during the 114th National Convention in Boston.

The NAACP Spingarn Medal acknowledges the highest or noblest achievement by a living African American in any honorable field during the preceding year or years. Dukes will be recognized for the immense impact she has had on the Association through her various leadership roles including serving as the current President of the New York State Conference.

Dukes is a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and an active member of various Board of Directors sub-committees. Additionally, she serves as President of the Hazel N. Dukes & Associates Consultant Firm and she holds leadership positions within her New York community.

“Dr. Dukes is a woman of profound strength and courage, who has served as an unwavering pillar in our community for more than fifty years,”said NAACP President & CEO, Derrick Johnson.“Led by her fierce determination, she has improved the lives of countless Black Americans and New Yorkers while bringing about lasting change that will be felt in the Black community for generations to come. Our network of 2 million activists continues to be inspired by, and learn from Dr. Dukes’ tireless pursuit of justice. We are incredibly proud of the work she has done for us and are honored to present Dr. Dukes with our highest distinction.”

Previous Spingarn medal recipients include: Charles Drew, Cicely Tyson, Daisy Bates, Earl G. Graves Sr., George Washington Carver, Harry Belafonte, Jackie Robinson, James Clyburn, Jesse L. Jackson, Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King, Jr., Mrs. Daisy Bates, Myrlie, Evers-Williams, the Honorable Nathaniel Jones, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Sidney Poitier, and W.E.B. DuBois.

