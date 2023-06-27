Bring your banners and drummers to participate in the Marcus Garvey Parade on Aug. 17. Assemble at 3 p.m. at Marcus Garvey Park (West 124th Street and 5th Ave. in the village of Harlem. The parade starts at 5.30 p.m.

Call 718-570-7350 for information.

A reception celebration with a Black business expo and vendors, and a red, black, and green banquet will take place at the Alhambra Ball Room (2116 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd.) from 7 p.m. to midnight. For reception tickets, call 929-624-4142 or 347-528-4479.

