The LGBTQ+ community came out to celebrate Harlem Pride 2023 on Saturday, June 24.

The neighborhood’s Pride events stretched along 12th Ave. and featured food, music and informational vendors. Electeds also joined with community members to celebrate the acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and its achievements.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, D.A. Alvin Bragg, Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs, and Council Member Gale Brewer were all noticeably in attendance. “I could not be prouder to be the governor of a state that is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ movement,” Gov. Hochul said in an address to the crowd. “And when people in other states are trying to take away the rights of our friends, we have to stand up. We have to stand up and show them who we are in New York––that we will not tolerate that. We’ll call it out, and we’ll shut it down because New York leads and what we’re talking about is moving forward together fearlessly.

“That’s how you get along in New York. You have to be fearless every single day. You have to be tough. You have to stand up to the hatred and the bigotry, and that’s what this celebration is all about.” — Karen Juanita Carrillo

