Brooklyn State Sen. Kevin Parker attended and sponsored the NYC Government Hiring Hall, which took place last Friday at CUNY Medgar Evers College. The event brought together job seekers and local government offices, offering career opportunities for those interested in administrative, clerical, and healthcare positions. Many attendees were hired on the spot.



The Hiring Hall offered job seekers the opportunity to apply for multiple positions at once, meet with hiring managers, and learn about city job opportunities and hiring processes. The event attracted hundreds of participants, highlighting the community’s strong demand for jobs and workforce development programs.



“This was an amazing opportunity for the City to meet its needs and the people in the community,” Parker said. “Full-time jobs with benefits are the key to economic prosperity and communities.”

