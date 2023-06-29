Over the course of years, we’ve seen “On the Waterfront” (1954) numerous times, but never knowing who the Black man was often seen among the dock workers. Well, after a little research, we discover that Don Blackman was born May 12, 1912, in Alabama. Among his several credited and uncredited films, his role in “On the Waterfront” may have been his most significant one.

Watching the film a few days ago on Turner Classic Movies revealed that Blackman has three speaking lines during various confrontations on the waterfront, most memorably when he characterizes Marlon Brando’s beating by Lee J. Cobb and his henchmen as “a massacre.” For the most part, he and one other Black stevedore are merely faces in the crowd.

Blackman is vaguely remembered as Umgala in “Bomba and the Jungle Girl,” in 1952, perhaps his earliest film. In one scene, Blackman has Bomba (Johnny Sheffield) in a chokehold, which recalls his days as a professional wrestler. The Bomba films, picking up on his role as Boy in the Tarzan movies, are typically a white man overcoming hordes of so-called African savages. Blackman is the lieutenant to the beautiful Queen Boru, portrayed by Suzette Harbin, and neither gets as much screen time as Kimbro, the chimp.

In “The Old Man and the Sea” (1958), Blackman’s prowess as a wrestler is once again highlighted when he demonstrates his strength as an arm wrestler. He is matched against Spencer Tracy, their arms locked in a contest in which they try to pin the other’s hand to the table (see the film to learn the outcome). Blackman, decked out in a beret, appears to be an artisan of some sort, although that may just be his way of dressing.

In “Black Tuesday” (1954), starring Edward G. Robinson, Blackman is Selwyn, but mainly an uncredited role. There is a stock photo from the film where Blackman is standing next to Robinson, Peter Graves, and Jack Kelly.

In “The Egyptian” (1954), Blackman shares the screen with Victor Mature, Gene Tierney, Edmund Purdom, and Jean Simmons, portraying a Nubian prince, unlike his extra role in “Jungle Drums of Africa” (1953). In this adventure, an intrepid explorer and a missionary’s daughter set out on a perilous journey through Africa, seeking the rights to a uranium mine (umm…shades of “Wakanda”). En route, they encounter spies, angry natives, lion attacks, and a brush with voodoo, and we needn’t tell you where Blackman appears.

Blackman was a busy actor in 1954. In “Serpent Island,” he portrays Jacques and makes another appearance in a voodoo context. Oddly, he made no movies with Johnny Weissmuller (Tarzan), although he would have been a perfect physical counterpart to the great swimmer and swinger through the jungles.

“Scream Blacula Scream” (1973) is one of Blackman’s last films, made with the stars were William Marshall, Bernie Hamilton, and Pam Grier. Blackman’s character is Doll Man, and once again there’s the voodoo connection.

“Gunmen for Laredo” (1959), “The Birds and the Bees” (1956), “Champ for a Day” (1953), “Desert Legion” (1953), “The Royal African Rifles” (1953), and “Joe’s Apartment” (1996), round out Blackman’s filmography.

Blackman was a versatile and busy actor, and we are sure that some of our more informed film buffs will fill in the blanks about this often-neglected actor.

Blackman died on September 11, 1977, in San Fernando, Calif., after accumulating an impressive record of roles in Hollywood films. He was 65.

Like this: Like Loading...