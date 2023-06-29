Brooklyn-born super-middleweight Edgar Berlanga earned a unanimous 116-108, 118-106, 116-over Ireland native Jason Quigley Saturday night at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.



Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) dropped Quigley four times in the 12-round match, including twice in the final round, to seal the victory. Berlanga, who began his career with 16 straight first-round knockouts, has now gone five straight without a KO. Nevertheless, after defeating Quigley, Berlanga is looking ahead to more prominent opponents.



“I’m going to fight the best now,” said the 26-year-old aspiring champion. ”I feel like it’s that time.”



Berlanga could soon be paired with either 41-year-old Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin

(42-2-1, 37 KOs), who hasn’t fought since his second loss to Canelo

Alverez last September, or Jaime Munguia, who is 42-0 with 33 KOs.



In other boxing news, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), led by boxing manager Al Haymon and the Showtime television network, reportedly generated 1.3 million pay-per-view buys for April’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis-Ryan Garcia match. It also produced the fifth-highest boxing gate ever at $22 million. Davis defeated the previously unbeaten Garcia with a seventh-round knockout.



The long-anticipated clash between the undefeated unified WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence and undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will take place on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) has agreed to a three-fight deal with PBC and will face Jermall Charlo (32-0) in mid-September. This would be Canelo’s biggest test in the ring since he lost for the second time in his career to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.



Saturday, young heavyweight star Jared Anderson will face former world champion Charles Martin in Toledo, Ohio. The fight will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. Eastern time.



On July 8, UFC 290 will have Alexander Volkanovski defend his featherweight championship against Yair Rodríguez. It will be a stacked card that will see former champions such as Robert Whittaker and top prospects, notably Bo Nickal, compete at T-Mobile Arena.



In Atlantic City, Jaron Ennis will defend his IBF interim welterweight title against Roiman Villa from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. If victorious, look for Ennis to take on the winner of Spence vs. Crawford if the loser doesn’t seek a rematch.



On July 15 in Detroit, Alycia Baumgardner will defend her WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and the Ring female super-featherweight titles against Christina Linardatou.

