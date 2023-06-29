Boots Riley’s brilliance shines through in the sensational and thought-provoking series, “I’m a Virgo.” This dark comedy fearlessly challenges society’s perception of eccentric billionaires as heroes, delivering a scorching critique of the corporate establishment. Streaming on Amazon, Riley’s masterful creation ingeniously packages its anti-capitalist message within the enthralling framework of a superhero drama and allegorical satire.

Prepare to be captivated by the abundance of groundbreaking ideas that “I’m a Virgo” presents, provoking a diverse range of responses and compelling viewers to engage deeply with the world around them. At the heart of the story is the extraordinary Cootie, portrayed with perfection by Jharrel Jerome, renowned for his Emmy-winning performance in “When They See Us.”

Living a sheltered life in progressive Oakland, California, Cootie, the towering giant, is nurtured by his caring aunt and uncle (Carmen Ejogo and Mike Epps). Refusing to feed him processed food, they shield him from the corrupting influences of the outside world, allowing him only a glimpse through television and comic books.

But curiosity burns within the 13-foot-tall Cootie, and he gains confidence from absorbing countless hours of infomercials, convinced that he’s ready to face the world. It is through an encounter with a group of teenage activists, led by Kara Young’s Jones, Brett Gray’s Felix, and Allius Barnes’ Scat, that Cootie finds himself thrust into the spotlight.

Enter Jay Whittle, the creator of comic book hero The Hero and a publishing magnate strikingly resembling Amazon’s founder, portrayed with compelling presence by Walton Goggins. Whittle’s statement, “All art is propaganda,” invites contemplation, setting the stage for the unapologetic originality of “I’m a Virgo.”

The remarkable writing team, including Riley, Tze Chun (“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”), and Michael R. Jackson (“A Strange Loop”), deserves accolades for crafting a narrative that effortlessly blends childlike whimsy with the richness of folklore. Their storytelling prowess transports viewers into a world where being a 13-foot-tall African American male in America becomes a captivating lens through which to examine life’s complexities.

Riley and his team channel their well-earned anger into the series, vehemently addressing the failings of the healthcare system driven by profit, the oppressive burden of soaring rents, the criminalization of poverty, the detrimental impact of processed food and predatory chain restaurants, and the deeply rooted inequalities perpetuated by a capitalist system that thrives on homelessness and incarceration.

While the seven-episode format offers a satisfying coming-of-age narrative, “I’m a Virgo” falls short of fully exploring Riley’s broader concerns. Some important aspects, like the allure of professional sports for someone like Cootie, receive only cursory attention, as the focus tends to shift toward more superficial themes like modeling. Although the decision to film in Louisiana for cost-saving reasons diminishes the series’ connection to the Bay Area, it does not dampen Riley’s passionate agenda.

Despite budget constraints, “I’m a Virgo” maintains a visually stunning aesthetic. Resourceful effects, employing forced perspective, miniatures, and puppetry, replace unnecessary CGI polish, adding an authentic and raw quality to the portrayal of Cootie’s colossal stature. Riley’s signature rough-hewn charm successfully weaves together seemingly disparate elements, such as clever commercial parodies, glimpses into a rough animated TV show, and the Brechtian visualization of Jones’ impassioned Marxist speeches, delivered with fervor by Kara Young.

Yet, beyond Riley’s powerful ideology, it is Jharrel Jerome’s exceptional performance that truly binds the series together. Jerome infuses Cootie with a mesmerizing blend of innocent joy, authentic physicality, and the smoldering passion of an untapped revolutionary. Alongside Olivia Washington, their portrayal of an unconventional love story, handled with meticulous care, transcends potential pitfalls of silliness or discomfort. While Riley and “I’m a Virgo” tackle weighty topics head-on, it is the profound emotional depth conveyed by Jerome and Washington that captures the hearts of viewers invested in their remarkable journey.

Like this: Like Loading...