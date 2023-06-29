There is a full moon in Capricorn at 11 degrees at 7:39 a.m. Est. and to inner-stand what’s in store for you reflect from Dec 23, 2022 through July 3, 2023. What circumstances stand out within your life? What growth took place in your life? The full moon will trine Jupiter and the Sun conjunct Mercury, Jupiter sextile Saturn, Saturn sextile moon. This blend of sextile and trine brings growth, expansion, balance, protection, opportunities, and the pursuit of happiness when you apply yourself. Although the world is changing secretly yet openly felt within humanity due to Pluto in Capricorn at 29 degrees handling unfinished business back and forth until 2024 in phases. Pluto will soon square the north in Aries on July 18 indicating a new beginning and a release of the old patterns keeping you stuck in the mud. This a renewal upgrade of activation within one D.N.A. identity and the restoration of the heart plus the law of the land. “No man is above the law and no man is below it: nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it.” Theodore Roosevelt

Capricorn: Hold tight Cappy, you’re entering a cycle month where most odds are against you, yet you stand your ground. There is always a repetitive cycle that wants to keep you hitting 4 walls knowing there is a door between all 4 walls as an out. You are very aware of the lesson/energy coming from all 4 walls and now it’s time to walk through that door stronger, wiser, and more equipped than when you entered that door before. Around 1 p.m. on July 2nd until 1 p.m. July 4th, reflect on your life from Dec 23, 2022 through July 3, 2023; there you will find the messages in plain sight.

Aquarius: A cycle where something is ending as you are building a stronger foundation within your personal and professional development. Whatever is pulling on your heartstrings, let it go so you can fly and soar away to rebrand, rebuild, reconstruct yourself to a higher version of self. At some point this week, something is grabbing your attention for you to see. When the question of what, why, where, who, when pops up when you are in the energy field, just listen and sit back. Around 1:30 p.m. on July 4th until 1:33 p.m. on July 6th, what did you discover?

Pisces: A new direction, location, with new alliances, is ushering you right into a new cycle. Get in the position of gathering all your things and thoughts, and give and donate things to make space for the new. Let go of whatever you need to and also forgive and forget those who do not know better, including yourself at some point. It’s a cycle week to travel, study, and to explore parts of your talents, skills, gifts, and expertise that have not been used. The time is now to apply your gifts. In the days leading up to July 6th, just because your heartbeat is beating faster, don’t neglect the decision you decided to hold firmly, and know we the people are always tested by the almighty Divine Creator.

Aries: What is your favorite thing to do? Where is your heart leading you? What style complements your skin tone, energy, frequency, and makes you pursue your happiness every sunrise and sunset? July is all about exciting changes, and currently you are in preparation before takeoff. Set aside time for a family fun night, as your personal and business life get more and more occupied. Around 11 a.m. on June 30th until July 2nd around 1 p.m. decisions, options, and opportunities present themselves, so choose the best offer that aligns with your heart.

Taurus: Who doesn’t like to be catered to and treated like royalty after putting in work? July offers you the chance to slow down a bit and smell the essence of nature. If you need something, ask and you shall receive it in the first week of July. Nurture yourself with water, fruit, vegetables, exercise, rest, rejuvenation, and anything that brings harmony to your life. Women will be a resource to you for the advice you seek. Around 1 p.m. on July 2nd until 1 p.m. July 4th, the details are within you reflecting your outside world and environment.

Gemini: July is about new opportunities: ideas that make you dance and make your soul speak, elevating you higher. After an achievement it’s time to roll up your sleeves to adventure on to your next mission/project. Although you are not alone and never alone spiritually, there are some missions where you have to journey alone without your team. Mentally build your strength getting the job done; the right people will come to aid in your endeavors. Around 1:30 p.m. on July 4th until 1:33 p.m. FAITH without work is dead.

Cancer: In the midst of your solar return, deep within you are experiencing metamorphosis of a growth spurt, like a baby to toddler, teen, then adult. This one is unique due to the areas of your life that need a shakeup, like that offered by the planet Uranus; a great awakening of a quick flash that will push you forward while aiding in a release from the old way. It’s time to cross over the bridge of what awaits you on the other side. Enter the days leading up to July 6th with vision, structure, faith, commitment, and application, and you can position yourself as you envision your dreams to manifest.

Leo: July is a fulfillment month with the assistance of Mars, with Venus’s transit in Leo increasing your willpower in aspects of love, work, romance, and embarking on new ideas for a project. July themes are weddings, births of children, grand openings, improvements of health, community events, family gatherings etc. Whatever you envision, you will find a way to make it a reality. Continue to stay focused, as July is a slow-moving month, intentionally on purpose. From around 11 a.m. on June 30th until July 2nd around 1 p.m., service through tithing is rewarding, especially when you are called on or tested by the Divine Creator.

Virgo: Since the first week of September last year, you have been embarking on a new path, setting the course of your life in a new direction. The last week of May was an eye opener to see some progress. As the month ends, what foundation do you stand on emotionally, spiritually, mentally, financially, physically, and within your health as you build forward on your foundation? Grab your to-do list, review your goals, plans, etc. to inner-stand your strategy to see results. Around 1 p.m. on July 2nd until 1 p.m. July 4th, allow your passion to encourage and ignite your spark from within.

Libra: The seeds you planted usher in a new alliance, a new journey with new opportunities and a new perspective on life. July is a month to do something different, out of the ordinary: for instance, change your appearance and hairstyle. The key this month is collecting all the intel, signs, signals, even down to the conversation and the tone of them. It will all add up towards the end of July. Around 1:30 p.m. on July 4th, partnerships with women are significant and allow time to nurture your energy.

Scorpio: July is a month of spontaneous events, adventures, and sudden changes within your profession and personal lifestyle. This cycle week, get into a steady routine to restore balance in your personal and professional development. Review your agenda and check your voicemails, emails, messages, and calendar before doing things on the fly. Financial and professional growth opportunities are within arm’s reach. Use your words this month to get results. In the days leading up to July 6th, the keyword is “short-term;” do things in increments in a short period of time. You mean business.



Sagittarius: July is about thinking outside the box. After you develop the plan it’s time to make a move on the chessboard. Which piece are you moving first? How are you in position? What is your posture along with your attitude? When pressure is applied, your adrenaline pumps up, and sweat begins to flow and the excitement kicks in. As onerous or inconvenient as a situation may be, you weather the storm and know victory is on the other side. You had to be there at that moment to experience the experience. From around 11 a.m. on June 30th until July 2nd, every program needs a system with strategy.

