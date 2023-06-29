The Liberty keep stacking up wins and continuing to affirm their standing as one of the best teams in the WNBA. Their thrilling comeback victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday improved their record to 9-3: third best in the league when they faced the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night on the road.

“This was a team effort [where] everyone played their ass off,” said Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu after New York’s 89–88 overtime win against the Mystics.

“Sabrina made a lot of plays to help us win this game,” said veteran Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot. “We’re happy we won, and we have a lot to work on still, obviously. We don’t like the way we started. We didn’t play our best game, but man, we dug deep, made plays when it was important. That’s something we can definitely grow from.”

Last Friday, the Liberty not only notched a win over the Atlanta Dream, but also posted more than 100 points for the third time this season.

In other Liberty news, Breanna Stewart was voted a starter and team captain for the AT&T 2023 All-Star Game to be hosted by the Las Vegas Aces next month. A’ja Wilson will captain the other team. The Liberty is now on a two-game West Coast road trip, taking on the Aces tonight and the Seattle Storm on Sunday. The team returns to their home arena, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, next Wednesday to host the Phoenix Mercury.

Also in New York basketball news, Abbey Hsu, who is entering her senior year at Columbia University, has been named to the USA Basketball team that will compete at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Mexico July 1–9. The team includes NCAA Champion Angel Reese of Louisiana State University.

This was Hsu’s first time attending USA Basketball trials, so she didn’t know what to expect. She performed well enough at the trials in May to be invited back last week as the team filled the final spots on the 12-woman roster. “It was a tough process,” Hsu said. “You’re competing against the top players in the country.”

Columbia coach Megan Griffith was a sounding board and voice of encouragement throughout the process. “Happy that the end result is me being on the team,” said Hsu. “To be able to step on the same court [with these players], compete against them, and play on their same team—first of all, you’re learning so much and it gives you this reassurance that I could also play with these players. It’s an exciting time.”

The U.S. opens pool play against Venezuela on July 1.

Like this: Like Loading...