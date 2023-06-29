Bravo TV’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is about midway through its current season. While second-year housewife Sanya Richards-Ross fields comments about the show’s drama and conflict, she is also busy with commentating track and field for NBC Sports, which is revving up for next year’s Olympic Games. The World Athletics Championships are this August in Budapest.

A four-time Olympic gold medalist in track, Richards-Ross’ transition to commentary was seamless thanks to colleague Ato Boldon. “It was such a joy for me to transition from competing to being in the booth,” she said. “Right away, Ato saw me as a teammate and realized the stronger that I was, the better we would be together.”

The segue into the world of Real Housewives was a bit more challenging. Viewers don’t know the nuances behind the scenes. For example, Richards-Ross did not know her castmates until a few weeks before filming her first season in 2021. She has literally been getting to know them on camera.

“This fearlessness that I learned from sport is what allowed me to say yes; I can try this and see what it’s like,” said Richards-Ross. “I felt very blessed to have this opportunity to be on this great platform and try to bring something different.

“However, it has certainly been a lot different from sports,” she added. “This is a very individual situation. … All the women have different angles and different things they’re trying to accomplish. It feels like you’re thrown into this fire and you try to figure it out on your own with no coach.”

Looking forward, Richards-Ross hopes she comes back for a third season so she can become a memorable housewife and make an impact. She laughed at the suggestion that the cast should attend something akin to the relay camps that U.S. sprinters take part in to learn how to run as a team, but also sees her ability to bring that sensibility.

“I uniquely have experiences that we are a team,” she said. “I try to bring that sisterhood and camaraderie. There’s been a lot of resistance to that because I feel on that platform they’re not used to someone who is so optimistic and genuinely wants things to work out. Slowly but surely, I have been able to permeate that old way of thinking.”

