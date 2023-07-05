Damian Lillard stands among the greatest point guards who have ever played. He has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the Portland Trailblazers. But he won’t make it 12 after requesting a trade last weekend. The Brooklyn Nets are on the short list of teams for which the 32-year-old, six-time All-NBA superstar would like to continue his career and quest for his first league championship.

According to multiple reports, the Miami Heat is his top choice. For now, while discussions take place among all pertinent parties, weighing various trade options and scenarios, the Nets are preparing for the start of the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, which starts tomorrow (July 7) and runs through Monday, July 17. Nets assistant coach Trevor Hendry will serve as the summer league head coach under the watchful eyes of Jacque Vaughn, Brooklyn’s primary head coach.

The Nets’ three top picks from last month’s draft will headline their summer league team when they open against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV.

Noah Clowney, a 6-10 center from the University of Alabama was taken by the Nets at No. 21. The 18-year-old averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds, and shot 48.6% from the field during his freshman campaign at Alabama before entering the draft.

Dariq Whitehead, who is also 18 and a local product from Newark, New Jersey, was selected by Brooklyn one pick after Clowney at No. 22. He is recovering from knee surgery and will sit out summer league play after a freshman season at Duke where he was projected as a top-five pick entering college before being hampered by injuries.

The sleeper of the group might be Jalen Wilson, who despite not being a first-rounder could emerge as a valuable rotation player sometime during next season. Drafted by the Nets at No. 51 in the second round, the 22-year-old Wilson brings maturity and an impressive resume into the pros. The 6-8 forward averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in his senior season for the Kansas Jayhawks, earning consensus First Team All-America honors and the Big 12 Player of the Year award. He also has a winning pedigree, helping Kansas win the 2022 NCAA title.

David Duke Jr., who has played 45 games for the Nets the past two seasons, adds experience to the roster. Expect the 6-4 guard to see a lot of action with the incoming rookies.

Brooklyn plays the Knicks on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV and the Milwaukee Bucks next Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. Their fourth game will be against the Toronto Raptors next Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

