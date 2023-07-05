New Jersey groups fighting to prevent overdose deaths among people of color recently received grant funding from the global public health organization Vital Strategies to further their work. Through its “Health Equity Harm Reduction Grant,” Vital Strategies awarded nearly $470,000 in grants to five community-based organizations and partnerships led by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) groups and groups serving these communities.

“The grants are supporting projects focused on community training and education, community organizing and base-building, capacity building, direct services, outreach, and other strategies,” a statement said.

The groups awarded grant funds included: Mount Laurel’s Imperfect Village (https://imperfectvillage.org/) which offers resources, aid, and opportunities for people in need; Ruby’s Vision Inc. in Paterson which provides transitional housing for mothers and their children who are affected by homelessness; Elizabeth’s family and community support organization PROCEED, Inc. (https://proceedinc.com/); the Paterson-based addiction recovery centers Chosen Generation Community Corporation (https://chosencc.wixsite.com/chosengenerationcc?fbclid=IwAR33rmH-K0ON6pOEW6ntL8jzaPYXdHaNzkU1RDXEUde) and Rapha Healthcare Services LLC (https://rapha-healthcareservices.com/); and New Brunswick’s Supporting Homeless Innovatively Loving Others (SHILO-NJ; https://www.shilonj.org/shilo).

Like this: Like Loading...