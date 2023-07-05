Low-income mothers and fathers can now present their EBT/ SNAP federal food stamps card and be granted free access into some of the finest cultural institutions in the world.
Parents are encouraged to take full advantage of the listings at www.museums4all.org, which allows them to take their children to arts institutions throughout the summer. Over 1,000 U.S. museums are directly linked to Museums4All for national access. In the NYC area, some of those museums include: The Noguchi Museum––Queens; The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum––Manhattan; MoCADA (Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts)––Brooklyn; MOMA (Museum of Modern Art)––Manhattan; The Jewish Museum––Manhattan; Brooklyn Children’s Museum––Brooklyn; Sugar Hill Children’s Museum––Manhattan; The Frick Museum––Manhattan; Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM)––Manhattan; Historic Richmond Houses –– Staten Island; Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum (Historic Home)––Bronx; and the new Bronx Children’s Museum––Bronx, as well as many more.