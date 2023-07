Nekpen Obasogie, the author of “Great Benin: The Alcazar of Post-Colonial Culture and Its Relationship with the Europeans Since 1400 AD,” is promoting 2023’s celebration of Edo Language Day, set to take place on Aug. 13 (see https://edolanguageworldwide.org for details).

Obasogie will be in New York on July 13 and 14 to promote her latest work, “Benin Warriors & The British Colonial Rule in Nigeria.” Contact her at edolanguage2023@gmail.com for more info.

––compiled by Karen Juanita Carrillo

