“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” These words are from the Declaration of Independence. Of course, this document is fundamental to our country’s way of life. Most would say our democracy is the gold standard.

The year it was written—1776—and today are centuries apart. As we move along this year, some are taking the Declaration of Independence and the Founding Fathers to task. This is my opinion.

Voting rights is implied in the “all men are created equal” part of this document. It also means that the act of voting should not be problematic in any way. This is my opinion.

Some parts of the country have been unfriendly when it comes to African Americans like me and voting. Because of legislation and new laws, it has gotten better.

Louisiana and Alabama may get a majority-Black voting district, according to recent rulings by the United States Supreme Court. Voting maps must be redrawn for this to happen.

People of good will in both states saw the injustice and decided to do something about it. The late and beloved John Lewis said, “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.”

Ashley Shelton, head of the Louisiana-based Power Coalition for Equity and Justice—one of the groups challenging the maps, said, “What this does is it puts us back on track to realize a second majority-minority district.” Currently, Louisiana has only one majority-Black seat out of its six districts.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry led the effort in Louisiana to keep the status quo. His flawed leadership in the Bayou State is a big part of the problem. Words like diversity and equity don’t resonate with him. This is my opinion.

He is now campaigning to be governor of the state of Louisiana. In my eyes and the eyes of many, this will be a challenging election because our votes will be important votes.

If you aren’t a registered voter, please register and exercise your right to go to the polls and cast your ballot. Some might try to convince you that your vote doesn’t count. They are simply trying to hoodwink and bamboozle you. Don’t listen to them: Your vote does count.

African Americans in Alabama have also had problems in having their voting rights realized. Citizens there have been engaged in a lengthy battle to get an additional majority-Black voting district.

Perseverance and never giving up have always been our battle cry in gaining equal voting rights. In the Alabama case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state’s current Congressional maps violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Elected officials in Alabama and Louisiana wanted to marginalize the impact of the Black vote. The power and prowess of our vote cannot be overlooked. Now, the rest of America sees the shame that denying us voting rights can cause.

If you asked a member of any organization or elected official of the status quo about the influence race had, they would probably give you some nonsensical answer.

Our march to fairness is never-ending in our America. There are constant hurdles we move over and detours we move around as we steer the pendulum of justice in our favor.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Without persistent effort, time itself becomes an ally of the insurgent and primitive forces of irrational emotionalism and social destruction.”

Injustice is cloaked in ignorance and fairness is clothed in equal opportunity.

