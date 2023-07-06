Dedric “Be-loved” Hammond serves as a credible messenger for the Living Redemption Community Development Corporation. Both a perpetrator and victim of violence, Hammond was shot in multiple incidents throughout his young adulthood and ended up spending eight years in prison. The work involves talking with young men not so different from his younger self and helping them find alternatives to violence and incarceration. Be-Loved’s focus isn’t school or work, but a genuine transformation from the inside out.
Directed by Andre Lamberston and produced by AmNews Investigative Editor Damaso Reyes.
