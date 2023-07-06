New York City was bouncing off the walls with a 90s R&B swing on June 30, 2023, at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

The building was filled to the rafters with happy 40-/50-plus-somethings who put their daily issues on hold to go down memory lane with Tevin Campbell, Xscape, Ginuwine, Mya, 112, Next, and Mya.

DJ AOne knew what he was doing with those great tunes from yonder good ole ’90s R&B to early 2000s hip-hop days of old.

Young ‘un’s’ parents got home on Friday night still reliving their younger glory days via feel good Silk, Next, Tevin, and Xscape tracks. H-Town knocked and rocked, of course, and who told Jada from the Locs to pop up on stage with 112? Mya’s love is still like “whoa,” apparently, as the “It’s All About Me” singer helped kick off the Global Experience Production show.

Next really showed out with their show. And if that wasn’t enough, they had the nerve to bring out fellow New Jerseyan uber producer KayGee and dropped Jaheim’s “Just in Case!” The crowd went off! They really put on a nice show, made better when at the end of crowd-pleaser “Wifey,” an audience member surprised his girlfriend with an on-stage proposal.

Silk were classic with all their beloved grown-folks’ hits. If you know, you know! 112 upped the ante when they had the superfan gall to bring on Jadakiss for a rousing “Knock Yourself Out,” and “We Gonna Make It,” alongside “You Already Know,” “Only You,” and “Cupid.”

Tevin said “I’m Ready,” went “Round and Round,” told us “Shh,” and then kept saying that he was going to leave…sending the anticipatory crowd off the Richter scale. And yet when those familiar open bars played, the child-star, now 46 years old, didn’t have to sing a lick. The audience had it. “Can we talk?” Absolutely.

For almost 40 minutes, Xscape brought choreography and familiarity. Only three—LaTocha wasn’t there—but they sang the old faves like “Who Can I Run To?” “Just Kickin’,” and with dancers and children in tow, they rocked “Understanding,” etc., and with some lesser-known tunes, as did Next, who, alongside Silk, they kept that fantastic grown-folks overflow flowing.

He sang about riding ponies and getting in jeans and stuff, but I bet you lots of people wanted to see the meme-famous Ginuwine—shimmy, slip, or slide. Didn’t get none of that, but he put on a performance, bless him!

This R&B Music Experience did not disappoint. The tour has included Case, Tyrese, Keith Sweat, and Trey.

Someone called it an “Aunty fest.” I bet you know no one in the crowd cared. Sometimes dodgy soundsystem notwithstanding….we wuz groovin!

Like this: Like Loading...