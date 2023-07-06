The author, first-degree black belt, and activist Dorian Withrow Jr. hopes to combine his passion for philosophy with his degree in animal science in his fifth book.

In June, Withrow published his fourth book, Conversations You Need, a novel that incorporates philosophical lessons for personal growth that readers could apply to their everyday lives. The dialogue contains philosophical principles that he lives by as well.

In his fifth book, Withrow will use his bachelor of science in animal behavior ecology and conservation (ABEC) to compare animal thought processes with human relationships. Since high school, he has been interested in animal science through his school’s science curriculum.

Withrow initially considered veterinary science as his path until a science teacher led him toward ABEC. He wanted to learn more about how and why animals think compared to humans’ thoughts. To tie it all together, he later found philosophy at his alma mater, Canisius College.

“I didn’t know philosophy existed until I got to college,” Withrow said. “Philosophy, for me, is a way for navigating hardships—things such as anger, sadness, grief, and relationships…Philosophy is a tool that I learned and used in college.”

Withrow is a member of Breaking Barriers, an activist and advocacy organization for young men of color in Buffalo, NY. Since a young age, he has been involved in activism through Jack and Jill of America and Leadership Buffalo.

Frantz Fanon, Aristotle, and Confucious are a few of Withrow’s favorite philosophical authors to read and share with the world through his writing. He hopes to spread positive messages throughout the East Side and Buffalo as a whole.

Breaking Barriers hopes to address disparities in education and the overwhelming number of Black students suspended and given detention at a higher rate than their white peers.

Education has been a driving force in Withrow’s upbringing and activism as he strives for equality and equity in education for students in Buffalo schools. He said he was deeply influenced by high school English classes, which inspired him to publish his works on graduation.

“My suggestion for anybody in high school or heading into college is don’t just exist—try to get something out of it. You may be able to turn your experience into a business, a product, or a service—something that can help you obtain your desired goal,” Withrow said.

He said he couldn’t attribute his growth to one person in his life, but rather to a host of different people, from his English teacher to his immediate family. His mother and father helped him understand the importance of activism and standing up for oneself and others.

His grandfather introduced him to the practice of martial arts and taught him different techniques that he remembers to this day. He pursued martial arts in his first year of college and today is a first-degree black belt.

When considering the combination of his authorship, martial arts training, and education, Withrow pondered the question “Did you have fun?”—a question regularly asked by his elders and figures in his life. Whether he would leave martial arts tournaments with wins or losses, he was more interested in whether he enjoyed the experience.

“As you look back at the memories in your life, that’s what sticks out; that’s where you can find happiness,” he said. “Ultimately, having fun is also an aspect of having to protect yourself.”

