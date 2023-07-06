A new poll conducted by the Siena College Research Institute asked a sample of voters for their opinions about New York State and City elected officials and found that Mayor Eric Adams’s favor has dropped among some Black residents.

According to the poll, about 38% of Black voters surveyed and 41% of Latino voters think the state is on the right track, but even more say that it is not.

President Joe Biden is still polling favorably among Black New Yorkers surveyed, at 64%, with a majority saying the Democratic Party should renominate Biden as its candidate for president in 2024. Meanwhile, Adams is at 29% favorability among Black New Yorkers. At least 50% of Black New Yorkers and 32% of Latino voters find Adams unfavorable.

The poll also asked about various laws and recent political issues. At least 47% of Black New Yorkers surveyed said they approved of the state passing Clean Slate, which automatically seals the record for most felony convictions after someone serves their time. Overwhelmingly, Black and brown New Yorkers approved of the state’s reparations law, which would create a commission to study the impact of slavery and discrimination against Black Americans and propose legislative solutions.

As the asylum seeker crisis continues, Black and brown New Yorkers disapprove of using SUNY dormitory space to temporarily house new migrants. They are neutral about relocating migrants to other counties in the state.

The poll interviewed 817 registered voters in the state from June 20 to June 25. Of those polled, 49% were Democrats; 54% were female; 40% were from the city as opposed to upstate; most were over age 35; and 65% were white voters, 14% were Black voters, and 11% were Latino. The institute said that the data was statistically adjusted by age, party by region, race/ethnicity, education, and gender to ensure representativeness, with an overall margin of error of +/- 3.9 %.

Evan Thies, a political adviser for Adams, came to the mayor’s defense.

“‘Alternative (accurate) headline: Yet another poll shows NYC residents support Mayor Adams and his policies.’ Mayor Adams’ rating is a positive 46/39,” tweeted Thies. “Both Mayor Bloomberg and Mayor de Blasio had negative approval ratings half-way through their second year in office.”

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member and writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

Like this: Like Loading...