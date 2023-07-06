Vivica A. Fox was in New York City on June 29 to promote her new true crime series, “The Interrogation Room.” The popular actress filmed the 10 episodes of the show in London. “The Interrogation” debuts July 1 on all streaming platforms. Vivica said her role is to “humanize the show” and “hosting something like this is a new genre” for her. She also recently filmed a movie with Jussie Smollett, who directed it. He played her nephew Jamal on “Empire.” Lastly, Vivica told “Good Day NY” co-host Rosanna Scotto that she is still taking applications for a man, and even though the young ones are always coming after her, she “ain’t nobody’s sugar mama”! …

On June 30, Netflix hosted Bevelations Live, and later that evening did a down-south party to celebrate the upcoming launch of “They Cloned Tyrone” by partnering with the Lemon Pepper Wet event brand. The Bevelations Live panel included “Survival of the Thickest” cast Michelle Buteau and Tasha Smith, along with “The Upshaws” cast member, Kim Fields, and was moderated by Bevy Smith. Bevelations Live and “They Cloned Tyrone”-themed Lemon Pepper Wet Party were hosted at the Chicory in New Orleans. Key attendees at each of the events included Sherri Shepherd, Derek J, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Terrence J. http://www.netflix.com #StrongBlackSummer @StrongBlackLead …

The fine art and boxing worlds are emerging to create “Champions,” a fundraiser exhibition on Saturday, July 8, at Gleason’s Gym (130 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY), from 6–10 p.m., to support retired boxers. Brought to you by T.K.O.O.X OCLESSE in conjunction with the World Boxing Council and Jose Sulaiman Charity Boxers Fund X WBC Cares. The event will be attended by former boxers, including Iran Barkley, Michael Spinks, Donny Lalonde, Heather Hardy, Doug DeWitt, Michael Olajide, Vinny Paz, Tim Witherspoon, Michael Bentt, Junior Jones, and Gerry Cooney. Artists whose work will be featured include Harry Benson, Pepe Sulaiman, Rose Billings, Anthony Haden Guest, and Bailey Lalonde, who curated the show. …

Mayor Eric Adams was spotted on a Delta Airlines flight headed to New Orleans on July 2. When he arrived in NOLA, the mayor participated in a Global Economic Forum at the Essence Festival with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, where they discussed homelessness, asylum seeking, and Black businesses. …

Like this: Like Loading...