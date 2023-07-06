The Atlantic City Walking Tour Series will feature a “Northside Heritage Tour” on July 28th.

The city-sponsored tour is conducted by Stockton University’s Office of Continuing Studies and Adult Education. The series allows participants to actively experience the historical landmarks, events, prominent figures and subcultures of Atlantic City.

The Northside Heritage Tour looks at Atlantic City’s “Northside”; a historically, predominantly African American neighborhood founded prior to the Great Migration. This “city within a city” was originally a result of racial segregation and featured important businesses, professionals, hotels, night clubs and schools owned and operated by African Americans. This tour will visit historical landmarks such as Kentucky Avenue, New York Avenue, St. James AME, and the Civil Rights Garden.

The tour is from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and costs $10/person. For more information, email continuingstudies@stockton.edu or call 609-652-4227. You can register for the tour at stockton.edu/continuing-studies/ac_walkingtours.html.

