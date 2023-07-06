Last weekend, Crown Royal Golden Apple sponsored Missy Elliott’s 52nd birthday during Essence Fest.

Guests arrived to an immersive futuristic playground complete with an LED lit tunnel playing the Grammy Award winners vibrant and iconic music videos over the span of her career. The carefully curated ambiance reflected the hip hop artist’s unique style, favorite color (purple), and larger than life-size images from her recent Essence Magazine Cover shoot.

Kaitlyn Morris photos

Celebs such as Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, Letoya Luckett, Danielle Brooks, Charlie Mack, Roland Martin, Deon Cole, Sean Bankhead, Rosci Diaz, Tyler Leplay, Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Yandy Smith, Mona Scott-Young and Missy Elliott herself filled the star-studded occasion.

Throughout the night, guests were treated to gourmet hors d’oeuvres complemented with Missy inspired signature cocktails by Crown Royal’s newly launched limited-edition Golden Apple Aged 23 Years.

Like this: Like Loading...