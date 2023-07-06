Rebirth of A New Nation: Globally we are in the midst of a change in all departments of operations, management, structure, systems; legally, lawfully, mechanically, financially, identification-related, and all other propositions, functions of conjunction, of the infrastructure economy. Change is inevitable to forward progress. The Aries and Libra axes of the north/south nodes of the moon begin on July 18, 2023 and go until January 11,2025. As the world changes, how are you changing or adapting to environmental change? “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change. “Albert Einstein

Capricorn: As you move forward on your path, distractions and old things, people, and thoughts will test you and try to pull you in. The environment you enter will tell the story which becomes familiar to you and the best option is stay or go; intuitively, you will know. July is about building on your dreams, plans, projects etc. to see results. When you sit back and say nothing, information flows like a waterfall with lightning effects. Around 7:55 p.m. on July 10th until 3:26 am on July 13th, Cappy, you have the right of way, no need to toot your own horn—it’s all in divine coborrdance.

Aquarius: Your dreams are being manifested on a spur of the moment. Although it took time, effort, persistence, and applied footwork, you never gave up on your dream or goals to achieve. This week, listen closely to where your inner self is guiding you around areas of matters of the heart. Stand and build on your foundation, it’s time to up your ante. Days leading up to July 13th: betting on yourself is the best investment, not other people nor their agenda.

Pisces: Mentally let it go and allow the new to make its entry. Emotionally get over yourself; what you are thinking is not the full story. Neptune in Pisces is in retrograde until December 6, 2023. Things will appear with a rose tint until Neptune stations direct on that same day. It’s a time to walk by faith and truly follow your heart, doing what makes you happy and smiling inside. From July 6th around 1:33 p.m. until 3:19 p.m. on July 8th, when your feet and heart move you like the spirit, spring into action to get it done. People can give advice; yet, you make the decision.

Aries: Areas of partnership, travel, business negotiations, personal care, car maintenance, family, and home obligations are singing to you at the same time. Take a deep sigh, pull your thoughts together and prioritize the task ahead, letting your foundation get back to orderly function. The next step is commitment to what’s truly pulling at your heart to get to the heat of the matter. From 3:19 p.m. on July 8th until July 10th at 7:45 p.m., things that occur unexpectedly are only testing your willpower to see what you will do without the necessities and amenities.

Taurus: What instantaneous insights are coming into your awareness? Write down those insights for future reference. It’s a time to hone in on your progress forward, working in silence and telling no one your plans, only the team you are building with. Even if it’s a solo project, do not mention a word until the finished project is ready. Certain invisible divine forces are among you and guiding you, so when you feel your mood change, take note of what’s going on in your environment and your thoughts, down to the conversation. Around 7:55 p.m. on July 10th until 3:26 am on July 13th, what you feel, sense, and see is real; no proof is needed.

Gemini: Sometimes what is on the mind is not expressed due to contradiction. It might not sound right, or the information is held back. That is when you need to speak up and say what’s on your mind instead of wishing you could’ve, should’ve, would’ve said it. It’s a week to develop your character and reputation for your self-growth. If you want to see change and growth, begin within your immediate and mental environment. Once that is secure, your emotions will change based on your mental condition. In the days leading up to July 13th: besides the current changes, travel, new contracts, gigs, and relationships are forming. Simply smile, embracing the new lifestyle.

Cancer: July is a trippy month circulating your emotions from south, north, east, to west. As you see things are spiraling, it’s time to let go. What may seem like your world coming to a halt is an indication that initiates a release of some kind. What inspires you to pursue a profession that brings you happiness and harmony in your life? Get connected with a community that is aligned with your dream, that calls you every day to pursue your happiness. From July 6th around 1:33 p.m. until 3:19 p.m. on July 8th, when you follow your heart, your heart will happily support you.

Leo: What seems like stop-and-go due to the assignment, requires a bit of back-and-forth action to catch the rhythm of the task. Simply feel and sense, in silence, and you will be guided directly to where you need to be or see what you need to see. Mentally, whenever there is a new direction forging ahead, the confusion comes through like a foggy mist until the sunlight clears the air. From 3:19 p.m. on July 8th until July 10th at 7:45 p.m. Leo, you stand in your power and get in position, and organize like a bundle package to receive all the exclusive benefits.

Virgo: News and information are spreading like an advertisement commercial, yet the information brought to you isn’t clear. It is nonsense until you investigate it yourself. What is for you will come to you at its appointed time. It’s a cycle week to polish up on your skills and develop a different route to adventure. It’s time to step out and seek the new adventure that is constantly on your mind. Around 7:55 p.m. on July 10th until 3:26 am on July 13th, when you stand for something and commit to the work, rewards follow suit.

Libra: The seeds are planted and the footwork has been applied. Now it’s time to apply the materials to the description to receive an outcome. The effort of your work is you working towards your vision, and not everything will be as you envision. As you build on your vision, new ideas come into play. Women will be involved, be it spiritually or physically, to advise and counsel you or vice versa. In the days leading up to July 13th, as the story of your life or mission unfolds, what’s your message to inspire others on their adventure?

Scorpio: July is a month that shakes your world up a bit with new opportunities to form partnerships and a possible relocation of the home. Decisions need to be made, and the people who made promises to you to help put out a fire, where are they now? Change sparks a movement of some kind ready to explore something more profound that gives meaning to life. It’s a week to journey in the forest, bike ride, trail walk in the park, or vacation near the beach or tropical island and include solitude time. From July 6th around 1:33 p.m. until July 8th at 3:19 p.m., clues are around you; you never know who or what you may meet.

Sagittarius: July is similar to March, yet aim higher knowing what you need to achieve your goal. This is a new golf course you are playing on, surrounded by people about business first than entertainment. What investment, sacrifice, or ticket are you willing to invest in for a more quality life that boosts your mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, financial, circumstances to elevate and stimulate your awareness? From 3:19 p.m. on July 8th until 7:45 p.m. on July 10th, sometimes doing things differently can spark change in people’s lives in a new direction.

