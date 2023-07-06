The mass shooting over the weekend in Baltimore left two fatalities with dozens injured, and is sure to intensify the debate over gun violence in America. As the July 4 holiday fades, the number of shootings continues to spiral out of control, reaching a record high for the mid-year point.

So far this year, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 330 mass shootings. And the count of the dead and injured grows with each new tragic incident.

When it comes to measures to reduce the uptick in gun violence, there is a great divide; many Republicans argue that the shootings are the result of mental health problems, not a gun issue.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers, when they controlled the House of Representatives in 2022, proposed an assault weapons ban that failed to get the Republicans on board. One party believes such a ban is necessary to stem the rising number of mass shootings, but the GOP faction strongly disagrees, insisting that guns are necessary for defense.

Thus, we are, as on many issues in the nation, caught in the throes of a stalemate.

Tougher red-flag laws and enhanced background checks for buyers under 21 are restrictions that many conclude do not go far enough. You wonder how far you can go to stop those who are determined to possess a gun by any means necessary.

Placing additional pressure on gun manufacturers was almost dead on arrival, particularly with such advocates as the NRA lobbying unrelentingly.

Even as this is being written, there is gunfire in the background, or maybe it’s merely fireworks in anticipation of the July 4 holiday spirit. Sadly, too many of the holiday festivities, and the massive fireworks, are in reality mass shootings.

