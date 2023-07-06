For 248 years, America has consistently demonstrated itself to be the last bastion of freedom and hope on this planet. The Constitution, the foundation of our nation, has proven to be steadfast and unyielding, irrespective of the individuals in power or the ever-evolving identity of its people. As we advance into the 21st century, we face pressing concerns that our country may be diminishing in power, global status, and ethical integrity. Yet, even in the face of these challenges, I firmly believe that the resilience and enduring strength of America will propel us deeper into the future.

The last decade has been one of the most divisive periods in our history, with the nation appearing split right down the middle ideologically. An atmosphere of fear has prevented people from expressing their viewpoints. Strikingly, the minority views, those fringe ideologies on both the left and right, have begun to dominate our discourse. Rarely in American history have we seen a situation where the majority has become silent and the minority has seized control. After all, these minority viewpoints remain in the minority typically because they are either too extreme or too unproven to achieve widespread acceptance. Yet, these views have begun to be accepted as undisputed truths, and have even been enshrined in the constitutions of many states, largely because people are too apprehensive to speak up and voice their disagreement.

America is also witnessing a decline in its leadership, which appears to have surrendered to the influence of large-scale financing, its own parties ideology, and loud interest groups. It’s as though they’ve drastically altered their ideological stances, leaning further left or right, simply to placate a minority of persistent ideologues. This trend has led to the politicization of America’s most crucial agencies, such as the Department of Justice, and many others. These agencies are often headed by unelected officials who respond more to their party’s demands rather than the broader interests of the American people.

Internationally, it seems as though our leaders have lost sight of what we should be advocating for and who our real adversaries should be. They have unequivocally retreated from their commitment to uphold human rights across the globe, turning a blind eye to egregious violations such as those in China. There, hundreds of thousands of Uighur Muslims are confined in what can only be described as concentration camps, and subjected to indiscriminate slaughter. Our leaders maintain a diplomatic silence on this matter, seemingly to safeguard our commercial interests with China. Simultaneously, the U.S. has funneled an enormous amount of resources into conflicts with far less at stake. Globally, it appears the guiding principles of U.S. policy have become alarmingly malleable to suit the needs of its leaders.

We are also facing a crisis in education. The very institutions designed to cultivate the leaders and responsible citizens of tomorrow seem to have lost sight of their original purpose. Private interests and unscrupulous individuals have seized leadership roles in our schools, misappropriating taxpayer dollars and contributing to falling literacy and graduation rates. This situation is a harbinger of disaster with potentially far-reaching consequences if not promptly addressed.

Undoubtedly, America faces a multitude of challenges. Yet, two constants remain––our Constitution and our people. There will always be noble individuals ready to champion what’s right, even if it means risking grave consequences. Our nation was built by those who risked their lives and safety not merely to preserve America, but to give it independence it when the environment was significantly more hostile and the stakes were much higher. The bedrock of America was not formed by those who passively awaited a brighter future.

Despite the hurdles we encounter, we are certain to surmount them. Every generation will continue to have people akin to our colonial soldiers who risked and gave their lives in the battle for independence against the British, catalyzing the birth of our nation. These individuals will mend our societal rifts, rise as our leaders, and find solutions for the crises in our education system and international policies.

As we chart the trajectory for the next 248 years, we must not proceed blindly. We have to draw lessons from our past and acknowledge our present. We must confront the immediate challenges before us and seize any forthcoming opportunities for positive transformation. We can achieve all this while simultaneously upholding our fundamental principles of liberty and justice for all, just as our founders did 248 years ago.

Armstrong Williams (@ARightSide) is manager / sole owner of Howard Stirk Holdings I & II Broadcast Television Stations and the 2016 Multicultural Media Broadcast Owner of the year. www.armstrongwilliams.co | www.howardstirkholdings.com

Like this: Like Loading...