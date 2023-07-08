Reports indicate that Black Liberation Army activist and stepfather to Tupac Skakur, Mutulu Shakur has died. The elder died from bone marrow cancer on July 6. He was 72.

A political prisoner-of-war, Mutulu was incarcerated for 36 years before being granted parole on in December 2022 due to his declining health. He was denied parole nine times and diagnosed with terminal bone marrow cancer with doctors giving him six months to live.

“Comrade Mutulu Shakur: veteran of the Revolutionary Action Movement, Republic of New Afrika & Black Liberation Army leader, fighter and political prisoner of 36yrs passes on to the ancestors,” the Malcolm X Movement confirmed on Twitter. “We stay loyal to your path.”

Shakur was convicted for allegedly participating in a 1981 Brinks armored truck heist that fetched $1.6 million and resulted in the deaths of two Nyack cops and a security guard. He was also convicted for assisting Assata Shakur’s 1979 exodus from a New Jersey prison. He was sentenced to 60 years, becoming eligible for parole in 2016, with a 2024 mandatory release date.

The stepfather to late rapper Tupac, Mutulu married Tupac’s mother, Afeni, in 1975 before divorcing in 1982. Together they had one daughter.

