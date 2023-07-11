The July 20 deadline is coming up for the Black Winemakers Scholarship Program, a merit-based scholarship created by the United Negro College Fund.

The scholarship is designed to support full-time African American juniors, seniors, or graduate students (M.S. and/or Ph.D.) attending any U.S. accredited, four-year or graduate college or university during the fall of 2023. The $10,000 scholarship is for African American students pursuing a science degree in viticulture and/or enology and similar science programs such as plant pathology.

For more information, visit the UNCF webpage at https://opportunities.uncf.org/s/program-landing-page?id=a2i8Y00000BGymxQAD or contact wwilson@uncf.org.

