Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Disability Unite launched Disability Pride Month on July 11 at Brooklyn Borough Hall. The event was a celebration of New Yorkers with disabilities and an opportunity to offer disability inclusivity training.Disability Unite (a.k.a. Uniting Disabled Individuals Inc., www.unitingdisabledindividuals.com) advocates for the disability community to be able to have accessibility for all. They will host the Disability Unite Festival on July 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in person at Central Park Naumburg Bandshell (Terrace Drive near W. 72nd Street) and online at www.DisabilityUnite.org. The event is a full day of musical performances, art activities, interactive installations, and local community organizations. The event will mark the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.