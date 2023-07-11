The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties that were affected by the June 11 collapse of I-95.

Local businesses can borrow up to $2 million, with interest rates on the loans set at 4% for businesses and 2.4% for nonprofit organizations. The filing deadline is March 29, 2024.

To apply, go to the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...