Apply in person to work with the Victoria Theater (233 W. 125th Street, Harlem, NY 10027) during the Victoria Hospitality LLC job fair. The event takes place July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The theater is looking for restaurant/bar servers, bartenders, bussers, line cooks, restaurant hosts, sous chefs, managers, and bookkeepers.

Anyone who cannot make it to the job fair can email their résumé to Jobs@VictoriaTheaternyc.com.

For more info, use @Renaissancenewyorkharlem.

