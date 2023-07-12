The 54th Annual African American Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Harlem along Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating African American Culture” and will feature floats, marching bands, community-based organizations, civil servants, performance groups, politicians, fraternities and sororities, unions, celebrities and national figures

This is the first African American Day Parade since the passing of the event’s founder Abraham L. Snyder, who died in February at age 87. Last month, Harlem State Sen. Cordell Cleare paid tribute to Snyder at a Senate Resolution Ceremony in Albany. Synder founded the African American Day Parade in 1968 with the Afro-American Day and United Federation of Black Community Organizations. Organizers.

“Abe Snyder, through his unwavering dedication and selfless service, has left an indelible mark on the community in Harlem,” Cleare said. “As we gather today to honor his memory, let us recognize his tireless efforts in uplifting our community and celebrating our rich heritage. May we carry forward his torch, ensuring that the African American Day Parade continues to serve as a platform for unity, empowerment, and the acknowledgment of outstanding achievements.

Registration is open for those interested in participating in the parade. Go to africanamericandayparade.org, email info@africanamericandayparade.org or call 917-294 8107.

