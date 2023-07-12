To commemorate the 50 years of hip-hop, one of the founding groups—Big Man Entertainment LLC, and their CEO Kwasi Edge—honored artists, models, and show promoters at their third annual ceremony, held at the office of Harlem’s outgoing City Councilmember Kristen Richardson Jordan. Her staffer Robert Jackson made the presentation to David Hopper, Chase Williams, SidLocks, and Edge.
