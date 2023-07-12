The second annual Toyota HBCU New York (HBCU NY) Classic at MetLife Stadium is set for Saturday, Sept. 16 with a football matchup between Morehouse College and Albany State University.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.and gates open at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcasted live on CNBC and simultaneously streamed on the Peacock Network and the NBC Sports App.

The event welcomes fans, students and alumni from the 107 HBCUs across the country. The game’s halftime show will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and feature special musical guests, drumline performances and a battle of the bands between participating schools.

D.J. Envy, co-host of Power 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club” the is set to spin at the game’s after party is celebration of his birthday at the Dream Bar located next door to MetLife Stadium in American Dream.

Game day tickets for the Toyota HBCU NY Classic are available now at www.hbcunyclassic.com.

