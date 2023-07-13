On July 17, join Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields (“Hadestown,” “Death of a Salesman”), Odessa Young, and Meshell Ndegeocello for a special evening of readings and performances enacting Bob Dylan’s celebratory riffs and rants, and musical numbers alternating with delirious prose.

Presented by 92NY as part of the Christopher Lightfoot Walker Reading Series, the night spotlights Dylan’s “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” a phantasmagoric, time-traveling flying saucer of a book; a series of rhapsodic essays tracking Dylan’s love of popular music and his poet-historian’s grip on its legends and lore. Dylan’s song selections sweep from the 1940s to the 2000s, highlighting the work of artists as dynamic and disparate as Ray Charles and Rodgers and Hart, Nina Simone and Warren Zevon, Lerner and Loewe and Cher, the Temptations and the Who. For more info, visit www.92ny.org.

