When the ego-driven meaningless banter ceased and shifted to serious negotiations, the boxing world shook so hard that the news vibrated into the general sports world and slowly onto the radar of the mainstream. This is exactly what the sport wants and needs when they need it most. Two of the top five fighters in the world—generational talents, in fact, locking horns to see who is the absolute best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Sounds good in theory, but a few valid questions have arisen to thicken the plot.

First, why did it take so long? While they’re still top fighters, they may be a tad bit past their prime. As good as this match is gonna be, a few years ago—oohhh, boy!

That leads to the next thought that’s gaining momentum: Whoever wins this fight may possess bragging rights, but in all reality, they might be the second-best fighter in the welterweight division.

Jaron Ennis is making a strong contention to rule the weight class, whether the Champions vacate or not. His claim to be the future monarch of the division was bolstered by his dominant defense of his interim IBF welterweight title with a 10th-round TKO over tough-as-nails 147-pound contender Roiman Villa in the SHOWTIME main event on Saturday night from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. The event was presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Stiff jabs from the orthodox and southpaw stances went from being defensive tactics to punishing precursors for lethal uppercuts and crosses from either hand. Ennis wobbled Villa several times throughout the bout before recording the stoppage at 1:27 into the 10th round. “My performance was good,” Ennis said on the night. “I could have listened to my corner a little more. My dad wanted me to throw more body shots and give him more angles and not stand in front of him. I was getting hit with shots I wasn’t supposed to get hit with. I appreciate Villa taking this fight. Hats off to him and his family. I appreciate him for coming in and being a warrior.”

Ennis hopes other warriors will follow suit. He dominated the CompuBox stats, including a 164-57 edge in power shots, and stated his intention to stay active against the top fighters in the star-studded welterweight division. “I want the winner of Errol Spence and Terence Crawford,” he said. “Let’s make it happen. I’ll take on Eimantas Stanionis in a heartbeat. I want to get into the ring one more time before the end of the year to make it three fights. Stanionis, Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, all the top guys out there—let’s make these fights happen.”

The statement victory has all the requisite tools for a dominant reign as world champion when the dust settles after the July 29 Spence vs. Crawford tussle concludes. To put it in hip-hop parlance, the Philadelphia native possess the lethally ambidextrous precision of DJ Jazzy Jeff, the youthful exuberance of Meek Mill, the charismatic cockiness of Gilie Da Kid, and Black Thought’s versatility, with the forceful bruiser persona of Beanie Siegel. Time will tell if he has the platinum box office appeal of Will Smith, but if he fulfills his potential, we’ll have the honor of watching the career unfold of another All-Time Great.

Over and out. Holla next week. ’Til then, enjoy the nightlife.

