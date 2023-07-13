Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosts a screening of “The League,” a documentary celebrating the journey of the Negro National baseball league, on Wednesday at the Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas.

The documentary, which premiered last month at the Tribeca Film Festival, was directed by Sam Pollack and executive produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson .

Nearly 100 Bronxites attended the screening along with CEO & Founder of First and Pen, Yussuf Khan and Head of Publicity for Magnolia Pictures, George Nicholis.

“Being able to showcase culturally impactful stories through films like ‘The League’ continues our mission at First and Pen of informing, inspiring and connecting communities through voices of color in sports,” said Khan

The film features archival footage and never-seen before interviews with legendary players and pays tribute to Hall of Famer Andrew “Rube” Foster, who founded the Negro National League in 1920 with his fellow team owners.

“The Negro National League serves as an example of perseverance as they experienced unprecedented racism during their prime but yet were still able to overcome these systemic barriers to achieve greatness in American baseball history,” said Gibson.

“The League” opens nationally on July 14.

