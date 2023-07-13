Director Hubert Davis’s award-winning documentary, “Black Ice,” brings to light a troubling history of racism in hockey by sharing the untold stories of Black hockey players, both past and present, within a predominantly white sport.

In this masterful work, Academy Award®- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Davis skillfully navigates the challenges, triumphs, and unique experiences faced by these athletes. The documentary features powerful firsthand accounts from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) hockey players from the past, including notable figures like Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in the National Hockey League (NHL), and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu. It also includes stories from present-day stars such as P.K. Subban and Wayne Simmonds.

“Black Ice” delves into the deep BIPOC roots of the game, reaching back to 1865 and the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes (CHL), the first all-pro league. Not only did this league introduce the slapshot, but it also played a pivotal role in shaping the modern game of hockey. Davis fearlessly exposes the enduring patterns of racism that have transcended generations, shedding light on how sports institutions have exerted pressure on players seeking change, forcing them into silence.

Through “Black Ice,” Davis brings attention to the systemic issues within hockey, fostering a crucial dialogue about racism and the need for reform within the sport.

Here’s what Academy Award®- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Hubert Davis had to share about “Black Ice” and why he decided to make it.

AMSTERDAM NEWS: How did this start?

HUBERT DAVIS: When I first learned about the Black Hockey League of Nova Scotia, I was shocked that I had never heard of it before. Nothing is more Canadian than hockey, and yet this amazing world of early hockey pioneers and innovators has been almost completely lost, discarded, and forgotten. Are these stories not important? Do they not matter to us? Or is this something we’d rather not talk about, a subject that forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about what we like to believe is a fair and diverse society? It made me think about how many other stories of black pioneers have been lost or forgotten.

AMN: Until watching “Black Ice,” I would know nothing about Canada, to be honest. And to my mind, hockey is a white sport.

HD: When examining the history of professional hockey, a disturbing picture emerges suggesting institutional racism and minority exclusion. Between 1895-1930, it is estimated over 400 black Canadians and Americans played semi-professional hockey throughout North America. The bulk of them playing primarily in the Maritime provinces of Canada, with others on teams in Ontario, and the American cities of Minnesota and Boston. Despite this fact, four decades would pass before the first black hockey player would play in the National Hockey League. It’s been 60 years since Willie O’Ree’s landmark breaking of hockey’s color barrier, yet to date, only 96 black players have ever played in the NHL while pioneering black hockey players such as Art Dorrington, Richard Lord, and Chook Maxwell were denied opportunities to play at hockey’s highest level.

AMN: Can you push into the connection between the Black church and hockey?

HD: What I discovered was that it all begins as a church league. The church plays a significant role in the black experience, and they recognized that sports could help them expand their reach and engage more people in the community, particularly young men. So, the league originated from the idea of various churches in different black communities along the east coast of Canada. Through my research, I was pleasantly surprised to learn about the immense importance of the black church and the vibrant nature of these black communities. People of African descent had migrated to Canada around the turn of the century and established these thriving settlements.

AMN: So there’s a connection?

HD: The hockey games became a means of connection between these communities, allowing people from different places like Prince Edward Island or Churro the Marsh in Eastern Canada to interact and get to know each other. When I spoke to individuals who grew up in these communities or heard about them from their parents and grandparents, they expressed an overwhelming sense of nostalgia and fondness for that time. They shared how much they cherished the memories of the thriving black community that no longer exists.

“Black Ice” opens in AMC Theaters July 14, 2023. Check out the trailer here.

