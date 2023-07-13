It looks like Jamie Foxx’s ongoing recovery from his medical emergency back in April is going well. In his first public appearance since he was photographed on July 8 playing golf at Top Golf in Naperville, Florida, around 11 p.m. An eyewitness said the Oscar winner’s swing was strong. The Top Golf driving range is reportedly near the rehabilitation facility where Foxx has been recovering. The following day, the “They Cloned Tyrone” star was spotted aboard a boat traveling down the Chicago River. A source close to the Oscar-winning actor and his camp told People magazine that he is “doing great.” Said the source, “He is just taking it easy. He’s not really having any visitors or anything like that yet, but he’s doing really really well.” The sighting of Jamie on the boat in Chicago came as he tweeted for the first time in months. “Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed,” star wrote in a post, giving a shout-out to the flavored whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon…

Mayor Eric Adams recently hosted New York Kids Fashion Weekend/The Art of Fashion. The event, which was produced by J. Love Fashion School of Etiquette Founder Jacqueline Love, made history with youth and disability models, and tbeing the first time that Love’s school presented a fashion show at Gracie Mansion. Love and her executive assistant, Athena Dent, presented Mayor Adams with an award. Other awardees included Taur Orange, who received a Proclamation for the Equal Opportunity Program at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and Amirah Holmes, an 11-year-old up-and-coming designer, who has her own AQ Wear Collection and a Recognition Citation from the mayor. Artists who performed included Ja’Nae White aka Slay Baby nae nae, Aleecya Forman, and Mr. Toni Lee. The evening was hosted by Sincere Quinones. An ever-expanding entrepreneur, Love is publishing a new magazine called Healthy Start that will be available soon…

Eugenia Foxworth, the recent past president (2021–2022) of the International Real Estate Federation for the United States (FIABCI-USA), is one of the sponsors of Real Estate in Action (a parallel event to the United Nations’ high-level political forum on sustainable development, happening in New York City from July 10–19) to be held at Fordham University at Lincoln Center on July 13. FIABCI was formed after World War II to help in reconstruction and rebuilding in many countries. Foxworth noted that the global efforts of FIABCI members in 70 countries across the span of the globe who work in 40 professions in the field of real estate have had an impact around the world…

Actor Hill Harper announced his first run for office on July 10, joining the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, according to multiple outlets. Most recently seen on ABC’s “The Good Doctor” as Dr. Marcus Andrews, the popular actor tweeted, “We can all feel it: D.C. just isn’t getting things done for people. We need representatives who’ll take on special interests, get money out of politics and make our government work for all of us. That’s why today, I”m announcing my campaign for [the] U.S. Senate in Michigan.” Aside from being an actor and author, Harper is also a Harvard Law School attorney. He graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a bachelor of arts degree and also has a master’s degree in Public administration from Harvard. He is the son of two doctors. He moved to Detroit in 2016 and is the owner of Detroit’s Roasting Plant coffee shop.

