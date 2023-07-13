Being ridiculed as “Mr. Magoo” (led by King Charles of England), the approval of cluster bombs to Ukraine’s defense forces, and a considerable number of dissatisfied young voters are increasingly gnawing concerns for President Biden’s re-election.

Younger voters should be grateful for Biden’s determination to relieve the student loan debt dilemma and support the presence of younger candidates for office across the country who are doing relatively well in down-ticket contests.

The real problem for Biden and the DNC is luring Gen Z and millennial voters away from the enticements of independents. Much of this conquest will probably arrive with victories in the battleground states, particularly in Michigan, where actor and author Hill Harper has announced his senatorial bid. Harper has the kind of appeal, depending on his policies, that might resonate with younger voters since they know a bit about him and he brings a fresh face of color to his candidacy.

Obviously, it will take much more than Harper to arouse the youthful turnout and secure their Democratic vote. Even so, a profusion of younger candidates, whether successful or not, could be a factor in stifling the GOP’s strategy to dwell on Biden’s age and competency. Such widespread activity, through youth groups and organizations, must be part of attracting new and younger voters.

Meanwhile, Biden has incurred the wrath of Ukraine’s president for his comments that the war-torn nation is not ready for admittance to NATO. Biden explained his decision in an interview with CNN, noting that allowing Ukraine into NATO now would commit the organization against Russia. “We’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory,” Biden said. “It’s a commitment that we’ve all made, no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all at war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy charged that by not allowing Ukraine to enter NATO, a window of opportunity is being left to bargain for Ukraine’s membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. He said that such a decision provides Russia with “motivation to continue its terror.”

Like this: Like Loading...