SEATTLE — Josiah “Sway” Gray headlines a group of baseball All-Stars under the age of 25 who are ready to take over the sport. Gray, who turned 25 this past December, is one of 14 All-Stars under the age of 25 to be selected to the All-Star team this season.

Gray, a third-year pitcher, has come a long way from leading the majors in home runs given up last season to being named the only Washington Nationals All-Star this year. The annual showcase was held on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Gray finished the first half with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100.1 innings, and has played a significant role in the Nationals winning four of their last five series.

It is becoming more common in today’s game for players to have instant impact for their teams right after being called to the majors.

Take Arizona Diamondbacks’ outfielder Corbin Carroll and Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, for example.

Rutschman, who has been one of baseball’s best catchers since his call-up, was a highlight of Monday’s Home Run Derby, while Carroll, who is starting in left field for the National League, is the leader of one of baseball’s biggest surprise teams.

The Nationals hope the road getting back to the World Series can be driven with Gray for the next decade.

“It is cool to be one of those younger guys out here and represent the next generation of the game,” Gray told MLBbro.com. “It is an opportunity that you will never forget, and I am thankful to get to represent the Nationals.”

Gray was traded from the Dodgers in 2021 in a mega-deal involving future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and former batting champion Trea Turner.

Now, shortstop C.J. Abrams—who was acquired in a deal for Juan Soto—and a core of young Nationals look to finish the second half strong and build toward a future that will soon include 2021 top pick James Wood.

“We are having fun playing the game and not worrying about what others have to say,” Gray said. “We have beat a lot of good teams recently so things are in a good spot. We are learning from every game and just trying to give the team a chance to win.”

Gray was expected to enter the All-Star Game sooner rather than later, so he needed to be locked in against the best hitters on the planet.

“I will face whoever they throw out there,” Gray said.

“It is going to be amazing running out on the field Tuesday night. It is going to be really fun to just be in that moment. It is not something you can embrace beyond soaking it in, so hopefully it is everything I ever dreamed of.”

