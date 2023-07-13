“Joy Ride,” co-written by and marking the directorial debut of Adele Lim, is a brilliant display of pure comedic genius. And let’s be clear: You don’t have to be Asian to appreciate its humor.

Featuring an all-Asian-American cast (including one nonbinary lead), the film takes us on a hilarious road trip adventure. We follow small-town best friends Audrey (Ashley Park) and Lolo (Sherry Cola) as they navigate the craziness of Beijing, from taboo tattoos to unexpected encounters.

Lim’s breakthrough film builds on the foundation laid by many boundary-pushing Asian American comedians. Women like Ali Wong and Awkwafina fearlessly embrace their potty mouths, and Lim follows suit.

“Joy Ride” is all about action and wastes no time in setting the tone and era. It begins with a flashback, showcasing the special moment when Audrey, who was adopted, and new-to-town Lolo became inseparable friends 25 years ago.

If you’re a person of color, you understand the significance of such a moment. In this instance, two Asian girls meet at White Hills Park (the name says it all), and when a bully hurls a racist insult their way, Lolo retaliates with an even stronger insult and a powerful punch, sending a clear message to never mess with them again.

The screenplay, co-written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, keeps the humor flowing, surprising the audience with its wit and unexpected twists. These ladies have no reservations about pushing comedic boundaries to deliver laughs.

The film features four remarkable female characters, including Stephanie Hsu as Audrey’s former college roommate Kat and nonbinary stand-up Sabrina Wu as Lolo’s friendless cousin Deadeye. These characters inject even more hilarity into the mix.

Audrey, determined to make her mark at an all-white law firm, agrees to fly to Beijing to secure a crucial Chinese client. Raised by white parents and disconnected from her Asian heritage, she invites Lolo along as a translator, despite her friend’s tendency to say and do outrageously inappropriate things in public, often turning conversations towards sex.

“Joy Ride” acknowledges the challenges faced by women, particularly women of color, in the workplace. The script excels at distributing the laughter among the four core characters, giving each of them memorable moments, whether it’s the wild train ride turned drug-hiding mission to evade Chinese police or the ambitious montage where each woman gets lucky with members of the Chinese Basketball Association.

“Joy Ride” is now playing, delivering a delightful dose of laughter to audiences.

Like this: Like Loading...