The summer of dance continues with the return of the BAAND Together Dance Festival, July 25–29, at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park and the second annual Summer for the City. For the third year, Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem come together on one stage as the companies in BAAND. Each night, audiences will be offered different programs that are collaboratively curated by the artistic directors of the companies, including repertory works plus the world premiere of “Pas de O’Farill” by Pedro Ruiz, a new duet featuring dancers from Ballet Hispánico and New York City Ballet. For more information, visit https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/baand-together-dance-festival-866.

ALSO THIS MONTH:

July 12–25: As part of the Works & Process celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Arts Brookfield will feature the Missing Element with the Beatbox House, LayeRhythm, Ladies of Hip-Hop, KR3TS dancers with DJ FrancoTh3Artist, and Ephrat Asherie Dance’s UNDERSCORED, culminating in a dance party led by DJ Bravo LaFortune. For more information, visit https://www.brookfieldproperties.com/en/our-approach/events/gather-round-celebrating-street-dance-and-50-years-of-hip-hop-170.html.

July 13: Summerstage and Works & Process presents the Masterz at Work collective, which brings their fusion of street dance, jazz, ballroom, vogue, and hip-hop. For more information, visit https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/works-and-process-masterz-at-work/.

July 13–15: Ballet Hispánico, under artistic director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, will perform Vilaro’s “Buscando a Juan” as part of the Summer 2023 MetLiveArts season at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For more information, visit https://www.metmuseum.org/events/programs/met-live-arts/ballet-hispanico-buscando-a-juan.

July 20-22: Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre’s “One Dance,” a contemporary reinterpretation of ceremonial Korean traditional dance, is part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City. For more information, visit https://www.koreanculture.org/performing-arts/2023/07/20/one-dance.

July 22: Korean KTMDC Dance Company, under the director Yusun Kang, will perform traditional Korean and modern interpretations as part of the Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City. For more information, visit https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/from-the-heart-of-korea-by-ktmdc-dance-company.

